news
PipeWire 1.6.7 Is Out with Better ALSA Support and Small Fixes
Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.6, the PipeWire 1.6.7 release further improves support for the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) audio stack by fixing a regression in ALSA’s period_size calculations and a potential segfault that occurred when removing a sound card due to improper ALSA API usage.
The new PipeWire release also fixes a scheduler regression where some driver nodes failed to run correctly and caused sync issues, a race issue with suspend on samplerate changes that can cause ports to be silent after a rate change, and a potential incorrect delay in combine-stream.