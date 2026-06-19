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9to5Linux

PipeWire 1.6.7 Is Out with Better ALSA Support and Small Fixes

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Tor Project blog

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Internet Society

The World Cup of Internet Resilience

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news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 19, 2026

Old dutch tableware black and white

Updated This Past Day

  1. Digital Sovereignty Discussed in the United Kingdom (UK)
    Digital Sovereignty would be nice, but let's remember what contributes to it
  2. IBM Adds Only More IBM Staff to the Fedora Council, They Like LLM Slop for Posting 'Articles'
    It's like Canonical with Ubuntu, only worse

    New

  3. Links 18/06/2026: Clown Computing Has Harmful Sound, Facebook "Must Face the Music (Infringement Litigation)"
    Links for the day
  4. IBM Common Stock Down to About $250, It Was at $330 Just 17 Days Ago
    Happy birthday IBM!
  5. Microsoft's CEO Openly Admits XBox is Not Sustainable and Microsoft is Beginning to Admit Slop Isn't Working and Is Not Not Sustainable Either
    Expect Microsoft cancellations next month (or later this month) to impact far more than XBox and some studios
  6. EPO and Disabilities: Payments Allegedly Disabled
    But people who do cocaine can claim paid "sick leave" (over 100,000 euros for no work at all) if the President sleeps with them
  7. SLAPP Censorship - Part 110 Out of 200: Anti-SLAPP Reform Formally Advanced in the United Kingdom (UK) the Same Week the Serial Strangler From Microsoft (US) Does Forum-Shopping in the UK
    The only language they understand is money. They don't understand privacy.
  8. Links 18/06/2026: UK Social Media Ban for Minors, Finland Lifts a Nuclear Weapons Ban
    Links for the day
  9. 'Article' With "AI" 27 Times in the Page, It's "Partner Content" (Paid Spam) as Usual at The Register MS
    We deem this a timely reminder that a lot of the hype around slop is paid-for lies
  10. Microsoft Layoffs Have Reportedly Already Started at ZeniMax
    The overall scale is unknown
  11. Cyber Show: "Our independence remains intact and we're set to continue relentlessly probing the world of digital technology with hard questions"
    As one should
  12. European Patent Office (EPO) Series: Leveraging the Lusitanian Connection
    Mendonça no longer functions as an independent agent but rather as a fig-leaf for a mafia-like entity that prizes obedience over integrity and self-preservation over truth
  13. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  14. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
    IRC logs for Wednesday, June 17, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-06-12 to 2026-06-18
    4682 /irc.shtml
    3061 /index.shtml
    2865 /browse/latest.shtml
    2380 /browse/index.shtml
    1015 /n/2026/06/13/Discussing_Morale_at_IBM_and_Conversations_Regarding_IBM_Layoff.shtml
    972 /n/2026/06/12/Communicating_With_Freedom_Part_IV_Quibble_Now_in_quibble_chat_.shtml
    933 /n/2026/06/12/Discussions_About_IBM_Layoffs_in_June_Including_by_RTO_and_PIPs.shtml
    872 /about.shtml
    782 /n/2026/06/12/More_commentary_on_June_2026_IBM_Layoffs_and_Why_They_Happen.shtml
    776 /n/2026/06/12/AI_46_Times_in_One_Article_Because_The_Register_MS_Got_Paid_to_.shtml
    708 /n/2026/06/12/Sonny_Piers_Finally_Spills_the_Beans_on_GNOME_Cover_up_Points_F.shtml
    696 /n/2026/06/12/Links_12_06_2026_NearlyFreeSpeech_No_More_Openwashing_by_Google.shtml
    692 /n/2026/06/14/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_Battistelli_s_Baltic_Crusader.shtml
    651 /n/2026/06/14/Bruce_Schneier_Was_Probably_Wrong_About_Slop.shtml
    649 /n/2026/06/12/Today_There_s_a_Massive_EPO_Strike_Like_Every_Friday_Workers_Ex.shtml
    648 /n/2026/06/12/The_Cyber_Show_Remember_That_Code_is_Art.shtml
    637 /n/2026/06/12/Techrights_Was_Months_Ahead_of_XBox_News_Mass_Layoffs.shtml
    636 /n/2026/06/15/Apple_Wants_Everybody_to_Forget_About_Vision_Pro_Because_It_Was.shtml
    632 /n/2026/06/14/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    629 /n/2026/06/13/Microsoft_s_XBox_Bloodbath_Seems_to_Have_Already_Begun_Informal.shtml
    616 /n/2026/06/13/Links_13_06_2026_Microsoft_s_XBox_Crisis_and_Apple_Deepfakes.shtml
    611 /n/2026/06/12/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_Transcending_Partisan_Rivalry.shtml
    608 /n/2026/06/13/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    599 /n/2026/06/15/Straw_Man_Arguments_Against_Rust.shtml
    595 /n/2026/06/12/Only_Says_After_Mass_Layoffs_in_Microsoft_s_Azure_There_Are_Hea.shtml
    586 /n/2026/06/15/Stop_Calling_Losses_Investment.shtml
    580 /n/2026/06/14/Links_14_06_2026_More_Google_Layoffs_Wall_Street_Deems_Companie.shtml
    580 /n/2026/06/13/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_105_Out_of_200_When_Bad_Legal_Advice_Resu.shtml
    580 /n/2026/06/16/18_Year_Anniversary_of_Our_IRC_Community.shtml
    567 /n/2026/06/12/Half_a_Year_Since_Slopwatch_Died.shtml
    563 /n/2026/06/16/Links_16_06_2026_UK_to_Restrict_Access_to_Social_Control_Media_.shtml
    561 /n/2026/06/13/Links_13_06_2026_University_of_Nottingham_Confirms_Data_System_.shtml
    555 /n/2026/06/13/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_All_the_President_s_Men.shtml
    555 /n/2026/06/13/Gemini_Links_13_06_2026_Why_Humans_Are_Mostly_Right_Handed_and_.shtml
    553 /n/2026/06/12/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_The_Importance_of_Having_Pals.shtml
    552 /n/2026/06/13/SUEPO_Elections_Coming_Up_Union_Leaders_at_Europe_s_Second_Larg.shtml
    550 /n/2026/06/15/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    548 /n/2026/06/14/IRC_Proceedings_Saturday_June_13_2026.shtml
    541 /n/2026/06/13/IRC_Proceedings_Friday_June_12_2026.shtml
    541 /n/2026/06/12/Links_12_06_2026_Science_Windows_TCO_and_More.shtml
    539 /n/2026/06/13/IBM_is_Importing_Exporting_Corporation_Censorship_Hiding_the_Wr.shtml
    538 /n/2026/06/15/Microsoft_May_Already_Be_Shutting_Down_More_Gaming_Studios.shtml
    538 /n/2026/06/12/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_104_Out_of_200_Exactly_Two_Years_Ago_Bret.shtml
    537 /n/2026/06/12/Gemini_Links_12_06_2026_FTP_and_Gopher_Cluster_Outage_Postmorte.shtml
    537 /n/2026/06/16/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_An_Advisor_to_the_President.shtml
    534 /n/2026/06/12/Gratitude_to_Whistleblowers_or_Sources_of_Techrights.shtml
    516 /n/2026/06/14/Gemini_Links_14_06_2026_The_Universe_is_a_Hologram_Matrix_Brain.shtml
    516 /n/2026/06/14/Unlikely_Heroes.shtml
    508 /n/2026/06/13/How_Long_for_Can_American_Taxpayers_Justify_Bailing_Out_Microso.shtml
    504 /n/2026/06/12/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    496 /n/2026/06/15/Estimates_of_Microsoft_Layoffs_3_000_Staff_to_be_Culled_Just_in.shtml
    495 /n/2026/06/14/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_106_Out_of_200_100_Kilograms_of_Legal_Pap.shtml
    492 /n/2026/06/14/MElon_MUSK_Elon_is_a_Trillionaire_Like_Penguins_Are_Mammals.shtml
    487 /n/2026/06/16/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    487 /n/2026/06/16/Microsoft_Will_DOOM_id_Software_and_Others_Claim_Observers.shtml
    486 /n/2026/06/14/Microsoft_CEO_Says_XBox_is_Not_a_Sustainable_Business.shtml

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