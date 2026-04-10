news
today's howtos
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APNIC ☛ Setting up Akvorado: A NetFlow analyser for your IPv6-first network
How to deploy Akvorado in a SOHO network to gain real-time visibility into traffic flows and improve IPv6 performance.
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It's FOSS ☛ I Tried Apt Command's New Rollback Feature — Here’s How It Went
The new history commands let you undo, redo, or roll back package installs, upgrades, and removals.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install SQLmap on Debian 13
Web applications that rely on databases are constant targets for attackers probing for SQL injection vulnerabilities.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Grub Customizer on Debian 13
If you have ever set up a dual-boot system on Debian and found yourself manually digging through /etc/default/grub just to change the default boot entry [...]
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Kafka on Fedora 43
Apache Kafka stands as the industry-leading distributed streaming platform for building real-time data pipelines and streaming applications.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install RustDesk on Fedora 43
Remote desktop software has transformed how we work and provide technical support in today’s distributed computing environment.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Upgrade to Fedora 44 from Fedora 43 or 42
Fedora’s six-month release cycle makes the jump from one stable version to the next a normal maintenance task, not a rebuild.
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University of Toronto ☛ Systemd v258's 'systemctl -v restart' and its limitations
If you've done much work with systemd services, you've probably gotten entirely used to the traditional dance of 'systemctl restart something; journalctl -f -u something' so you can see the shutdown and restart log messages of what you just theoretically restarted, assuming it's happy with life. In systemd v258, systemctl gained a new feature to help with this, systemctl -v. The help describes it reasonably well: [...]
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Victor Kropp ☛ CSS Naked Day
Today is the CSS Naked Day, a day dedicated to showcasing the raw, unstyled version of websites.
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[Old] Cloudflare ☛ This is strictly a violation of the TCP specification
In the case I was debugging it was neither. The [Internet] connectivity between CloudFlare and origin was perfect. No packet loss, flat latency. So why did we see a 522 error?
The root cause of this issue was pretty complex. After a lot of debugging we identified an important symptom: sometimes, once in thousands of runs, our test program failed to establish a connection between two daemons on the same machine. To be precise, an NGINX instance was trying to establish a TCP connection to our internal acceleration service on localhost. This failed with a timeout error.
Once we knew what to look for we were able to reproduce this with good old netcat. After a couple of dozen of runs this is what we saw: [...]