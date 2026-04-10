news
Applications: Why GNU/Linux Works Better, LittleSnitch Targets GNU/Linux, Trying Flatpak, AppImage, and Snap
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HowTo Geek ☛ Linux does these 3 things better than Windows, and the gap is widening
As Microsoft leans harder into the "OS-as-a-Service" model with Windows 11, the philosophical and technical divide between Windows and Linux really only keeps growing more and more.
Here are the three areas where, in my opinion, Linux has always excelled, and where the gap is rapidly widening today.
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Cybernews ☛ European firm endorses Linux, releases free spy-blocking tool to cut reliance on foreign tech
The device is technically yours, but any app vendor can push a silent update and run any code with any privileges at any time. A European company that has exclusively served macOS customers until now has endorsed Linux to reduce reliance on foreign tech and released its software, “LittleSnitch,” for free.
LittleSnitch is a popular macOS software that informs users about the outgoing internet connections their apps make and allows them to block unwanted traffic with managed rules.
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Make Use Of ☛ I tried Flatpak, AppImage, and Snap — this one made Linux easier
Nothing derails a perfectly normal Linux conversation faster than asking, “So… how do you install apps?” You can feel the shift immediately. Someone cracks their knuckles. Another person leans forward like they’ve been waiting their whole life for this moment. Suddenly, it’s not a question anymore, it’s a debate club with strong opinions and suspicious levels of emotional investment.
And I get it. I’ve been there. I’ve argued all sides depending on the week, the distro, and how recently something annoyed me. But after actually living with all three, not just testing them for a weekend and declaring victory, I’ve landed somewhere pretty firm. This isn’t theoretical anymore. This is a tested, mildly frustrated, occasionally caffeinated reality. And yeah, for me, there’s a clear winner.