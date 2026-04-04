Kernel Woes (Linux)

After I encountered a networking issue in an Ubuntu-based virtual machine running kernel 6.8, I decided to run a little experiment. Let's set up the HWE stack, which ought to bring in a lot of new stuff, including the very modern kernel 6.17. Sounds good. I tried, and then, I got an error message that the VirtualBox service wasn't running anymore inside the guest operating system, ipso facto, I didn't have all the guest additions goodies anymore.

I tried to compile the drivers on the command line, and got an error that said: Something went wrong. Looking into the VirtualBox log, it looked as if VirtualBox could not find various kernel header files, even though the right package was installed and all that. Reading online, I found references that VirtualBox 7.1, which is the version running on the host, wasn't compatible with the new kernel. So, seemingly, an unsolvable problem. But it's not. Let me show you what I did, and what you can do.