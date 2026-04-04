news
Kernel Woes (Linux)
-
Dedoimedo ☛ VirtualBox, Ubuntu and compilation problems with new kernels
After I encountered a networking issue in an Ubuntu-based virtual machine running kernel 6.8, I decided to run a little experiment. Let's set up the HWE stack, which ought to bring in a lot of new stuff, including the very modern kernel 6.17. Sounds good. I tried, and then, I got an error message that the VirtualBox service wasn't running anymore inside the guest operating system, ipso facto, I didn't have all the guest additions goodies anymore.
I tried to compile the drivers on the command line, and got an error that said: Something went wrong. Looking into the VirtualBox log, it looked as if VirtualBox could not find various kernel header files, even though the right package was installed and all that. Reading online, I found references that VirtualBox 7.1, which is the version running on the host, wasn't compatible with the new kernel. So, seemingly, an unsolvable problem. But it's not. Let me show you what I did, and what you can do.
-
The Register UK ☛ When a billboard survives the wind, but not the boot • The Register
It's one thing to bare your undercarriage in private. It's a whole other thing to do so on the side of a road, risking the possibility that passing drivers will question your Linux competence.
[...]
Many Linux distributions use GRUB (short for GRand Unified Bootloader) to handle system startup. It loads the bare minimum to boot the Linux kernel and usually keeps itself to itself. Unless something has gone a bit awry... as we saw in the case of the "incident on the bus" or here, where a cheery welcome message is shown and then... nothing. The cause could be anything from a corrupted configuration file to a missing boot device.