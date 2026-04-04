Software and Free Software Leftovers

Defense contractor RTX, formerly Raytheon Technologies, said on Wednesday that its BBN research arm had released Maude-HCS under the Apache 2.0 license on GitHub for anyone who wishes to try it. Built using the Maude programming language, as you might've guessed from the name, it's one of the first generalized and modular tools for experimenting with the design of hidden communication systems (HCS) at practical scales, the team says.