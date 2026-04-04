news
Software and Free Software Leftovers
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It's FOSS ☛ Proton Launches Workspace and Meet, Takes Aim at Surveillance Giant Google and Microsoft [Ed: But if it's Not FOSS, Why is It'sFOSS covering it?]
These two launches ought to keep Big Tech on their toes.
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Events
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FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, April 10, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, April 10 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Sean McPherson ☛ A first look at Static CMS with Astro
The first version of Static CMS, a community fork of Netlify CMS, is scheduled to drop today. As a Netlify user and a general fan of Netlify CMS, I am excited to see what the community can do iterate on a useful product.
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Licensing / Legal
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The Register UK ☛ Maude-HCS helps model and validate covert network designs
Defense contractor RTX, formerly Raytheon Technologies, said on Wednesday that its BBN research arm had released Maude-HCS under the Apache 2.0 license on GitHub for anyone who wishes to try it. Built using the Maude programming language, as you might've guessed from the name, it's one of the first generalized and modular tools for experimenting with the design of hidden communication systems (HCS) at practical scales, the team says.
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