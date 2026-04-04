Depending on what information you need, choosing a random sample of the stream will give you almost as good information as storing all the data. For example, consider a performance profiler, used to find which parts of your running code are slowest. Many profilers records a program’s callstack every few microseconds, resulting a stream of unlimited size: you don’t know how long the program will run. For this use case, a random sample of callstacks, say 2000 of them, can usually give you sufficient information to do performance optimization.

Why does this work?