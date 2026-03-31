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April Showers
Rain expected tomorrow night
Today "Bot" ("Bottle") came for bottle-feeding, but he was all on his own. It was a cloudy day, not what can be expected in (almost) April and his partner was absent. We hope to see them together tomorrow.
Lately we saw some birds in need of food or treatment. Some of them just about made it through wintertime and soon there will be offspring. April is a few hours away. 90 days have already gone by in 2026. █
"…I think if news programs could make a conscious effort of showing rescue teams, of showing medical people, anybody who is coming into a place where there’s a tragedy, to be sure that they include that—because if you look for the helpers, you’ll know that there’s hope." -Fred Rogers 'Helpers' Clip
Image source: Deer In Woods Painting