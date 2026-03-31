news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Server
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.36 Sneak Peek
Kubernetes v1.36 is coming at the end of April 2026. This release will include removals and deprecations, and it is packed with an impressive number of enhancements. Here are some of the features we are most excited about in this cycle!
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University of Toronto ☛ How old our servers are (as of 2026)
Back in 2022, I wrote about how old our servers were at the time, partly because they're older than you might expect, and today I want to update that with our current situation. My group handles the general departmental infrastructure for the research side of the department (the teaching side is a different group), and we've tended to keep servers for quite a while. Research groups are a different matter; they often have much more modern servers and turn them over much faster.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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Thibault Martin: Gear review: Garmin Forerunner 165
Last year I bought one of those rock solid, simple, sturdy Casio Watches that are supposed to last you a long time. I still love it with all my heart and sometimes wear it, but my primary watch is now the Garmin Forerunner 165.
A dozen years ago I got into running and installed an app on my phone to track my progress. I kept pushing harder to beat my previous records, and eventually injured myself badly. I used to think that the quantified self was the root of all evil and that it was the reason why I overtrained. It actually was out of ego, and it turns out that quantified self and coaching to make sense of the data can yield amazing results.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Fedora Family / IBM
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Techstrong Group Inc ☛ Red Hat and Surveillance Giant Google Cloud Align on Unified Platform Strategy [Ed: Red Hat funded site covers Red Hat]
Red Hat has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud, introducing tighter integration of its OpenShift platform and new virtualization capabilities aimed at easing enterprise cloud migration. Red Hat’s move caters to the growing demand among companies seeking to manage legacy infrastructure alongside modern, container-based applications without fragmenting operations.
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Silicon Angle ☛ Companies face a critical balancing act between Hey Hi (AI) growth and infrastructure simplification, says Red Hat [Ed: Red Hat funded site covers the sponsor]
Companies are under pressure to move faster on Hey Hi (AI) while keeping complex infrastructure and operations under control, making enterprise platform simplification a growing priority. As a result, many organizations are looking for ways to consolidate tools and strengthen security.
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