news
AerynOS 2026.03 Released with the Latest GNOME 50 Desktop Environment
As you would expect, AerynOS 2026.03 is packed with some of the very latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software, but more importantly, it ships with the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment if you want to take it for a spin on your personal computer.
There aren’t many distros, at the moment of writing, shipping with GNOME 50, so here you go, grab AerynOS 2026.03 and take it for a spin as the devs offer a vanilla, Wayland-only GNOME experience. Some highlights of GNOME 50 include VRR and fractional scaling by default, and improved parental controls.