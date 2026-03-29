GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

BPFdoor was already one of the world's most sophisticated malware implants before it was upgraded. Its signature trick was to lay dormant inside of a Linux kernel, doing nothing interesting or even observable, while passively using the Berkeley Packet Filter (BPF) to inspect incoming network traffic for a specially crafted activation message.

Researchers at Rapid7 now report that the Chinese advanced persistent threat (APT) behind BPFdoor, Red Menshen, has modified that listening system. Since around last November, it's also tacked on a few more stealthy tricks to help BPFdoor stay even quieter, and get closer to the heart of telecommunications subscriber traffic worldwide.