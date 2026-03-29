GNU/Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and Linux for smartphones

There are topics that, in 2026, seem almost out of step with the times—and that’s precisely why they’re interesting. A smartphone running Linux, free from the usual Google constraints and without the typical app ecosystem acting as an invisible straitjacket, sounds at first more like a hobbyist’s project than something for everyday use. That’s exactly why the Volla Phone Quintus with Ubuntu Touch is so remarkable right now: It is not a loosely ported community experiment on old hardware, but a commercially available device that ships officially with Ubuntu Touch or can be run via multi-boot alongside Volla OS. The fact that c’t has now taken up the topic in a recent hands-on review provides the perfect opportunity to explore it, as mobile Linux systems rarely break out of their niche—and even more rarely come with reasonably up-to-date hardware.