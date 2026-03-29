Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Programming, and Standards

That's why it took me so long to sit down and write this blog post. Perhaps it was not only that but also the fact that the decision was not an easy one. To make it short: I have decided to not further maintain my IntelliJ IDEA packages. If you were a user, thank you very much for the trust you placed in me! If you were a contributor of any kind (code, issues, whatever): Thank you very much for taking the time helping with the project.

Now, I'd like to say a few words about my history of the project, the changes in the IntelliJ platform during these years, and the multiple reasons that lead my to my decision. Of course, you may browse on, if you are not interested. If you are searching for an alternative, read the last paragraph.