news
Games: ScummVM 2026.2.0 "Railmonicon" and Stagger v0.1.0
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ScummVM ☛ ScummVM 2026.2.0 "Railmonicon" sees the light
Three months have passed since the last release, and here we are again, with our new release approach. We are both worried and excited, but hope that in the current reality of the absence of pre-release testing, with more frequent releases, we will be able to deliver critical fixes faster.
Let's talk about the release scope. Three months have passed, but the amount of new features is very noticeable.
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James Valleroy: Stagger v0.1.0
I’ve decided it’s time to tag a v0.1.0 release on my roguelike game project, Stagger. It’s more of a small demo than a full game at this point. It is turn-based, and has purely text-based “graphics”, like the original Rogue.