Coming two months after Debian 13.3, the Debian 13.4 point release is here to provide the community with an updated installation media targeting those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

Highlights of GIMP 3.2 include new non-destructive layers, a new paint blend mode called Overwrite that lets you directly replace the pixels over the area you paint, a new setting in the text tool to control the direction of the text outline, and automatic matching of Linux and Windows OS themes.

Coming more than four years after SuperTux 0.6.3, the SuperTux 0.7.0 release introduces brand new sprites and abilities for Tux, including slope sliding, strong buttjumping, rock rolling, and crawling, revamped graphics for most backgrounds, tiles, objects, and badguys, and a complete level design of all modes.

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

The system is built around the ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 module, which provides a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor with integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The module runs the AMY synthesizer engine and manages audio processing, MIDI handling, and communication with external peripherals.

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Life's Simplicity and Poetry Online (Not the Web, Simpler Protocols)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 16, 2026



Today in Geminispace there has been a great deal of poetry. It works well with Gemini Protocol, as poems rarely require images and the formatting is simple. Poems can be easily done with plain text too.

There are also articles about "whether we are willing to treat attention as something worth defending" because modern attention-grabbing 'Tech' is all about distraction, trying to get our full attention all the time (e.g. with clickbait and rage-bait). In practice, however, the simpler we live, the more focused we can become on what matters, truly .

This morning - like in some prior mornings - 'bottle' the bird came as early as 8AM asking for his seeds. 'Bot' is like a pet to me, he knows me and watches me while I type. It's like a parrot, except 'free-range' and entirely free (he comes her voluntarily).

Try to find the things in your life that can make things simple. It'll make you happier and it does not cost much. █

Image source: Poems of Mr. John Milton