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Life's Simplicity and Poetry Online (Not the Web, Simpler Protocols)
Today in Geminispace there has been a great deal of poetry. It works well with Gemini Protocol, as poems rarely require images and the formatting is simple. Poems can be easily done with plain text too.
There are also articles about "whether we are willing to treat attention as something worth defending" because modern attention-grabbing 'Tech' is all about distraction, trying to get our full attention all the time (e.g. with clickbait and rage-bait). In practice, however, the simpler we live, the more focused we can become on what matters, truly.
This morning - like in some prior mornings - 'bottle' the bird came as early as 8AM asking for his seeds. 'Bot' is like a pet to me, he knows me and watches me while I type. It's like a parrot, except 'free-range' and entirely free (he comes her voluntarily).
Try to find the things in your life that can make things simple. It'll make you happier and it does not cost much. █
Image source: Poems of Mr. John Milton