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"Scheduled maintenance on connectivity between our Dublin to UK Telehouse North Londondata centres"
As noted earlier today in the sister site, we've updated IRC (security patches applied) and 2 days from now there will be maintenance at the datacentre, so technical perils aren't impossible (but aren't likely, either).
This month we expose a lot of corruption and next week there will be a strike in Europe's second-largest institution. █
Image source: Back view of a truck loaded with tree logs