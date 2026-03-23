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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 23, 2026



Quoting: 4 things you can do with a Linux terminal on Android that no regular app can match —

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A Linux terminal on Android sounds like a niche hack, until you actually try it for a while. Google itself is taking the terminal on Android seriously, as evident by the new and rather impressive native terminal in Android.

But when there are hundreds of thousands of apps available on the Google Play Store to do just about everything you can on a phone, why would you ever need one? That's because there are things you can do with a Linux terminal that no app can match.