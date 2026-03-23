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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 23, 2026



Quoting: I built a NAS from an old laptop—here's what Linux taught me the hard way —

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I recently repurposed an old laptop I had lying around into my first makeshift NAS by adding a hard drive and USB-C hub to it. It initially started mostly as a curiosity, mostly to see what it’s like to own a NAS. What I thought would be a quick weekend project quickly turned into an ongoing learning experience, but I’m glad I did it.

This was my first time using Linux, let alone a server without a graphical user interface, and I made plenty of mistakes on the way. Now, with the benefit of hindsight, I’d like to share a few things I really wish someone had told me before I started.