news
today's leftovers
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Applications
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ BenQ Display Pilot 2 software now has a GNU/Linux version
BenQ released a GNU/Linux version of its Display Pilot 2 software at the end of 2025, but I only heard about this week when reading about the launch of the company’s latest coding monitor. Priced at $699/£599, the BenQ RD280UG is a 28-inch, 3:2 monitor with ‘nano matte’ panel. It runs a 4K+ (3840×2560) resolution at a 120 Hz refresh rate. Also available are a number of monitor-level features controlled by the official Display Pilot 2 software.
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HowTo Geek ☛ Keep your browser closed: 5 more tasks that are better in the terminal
Ever since I realized that I can avoid creepy web trackers and cross-site scripting just by visiting fewer websites, I've been trying to find ways to get more things done within the terminal. I've already posted 8 things you can do in the terminal instead of the browser, and I'm hoping to make this an ongoing series.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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FOSS BACKSTAGE DESIGN
During FOSDEM this year, I met a group of very cool people that put together events about Open Source Design. They invited me to participate this year.
The topic was similar to my talk during FOSDEM, but with a twist on the soft skills needed to complete the creation of a new design system for Plasma.
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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Sam Thursfield: Status update, 21st March 2026
Hello there,
If you’re an avid reader of blogs, you’ll know this medium is basically dead now. Everyone switched to making YouTube videos, complete with cuts and costume changes every few seconds because, I guess, our brains work much faster now. [...] It is 15 minutes long, but it does include lots of short snippets and some snipping scissors, so maybe you’ll find it a fun 15 minutes. The key point, I guess, is that before we were wage slaves we used to be craftspeople, more deeply connected to our work and with a sense of purpose. The industrial revolution marked a shift from cottage industry, where craftspeople worked with their own tools in their own house or workshop, to modern capitalism where the owners of the tools are the 1%, and the rest of us are reduced to selling our labour at whatever is the going rate. [...] This message resonated with me after 20 years in the open source software world, and hopefully you can see the link. Software development is a craft. And the Free Software movement has always been in tacit opposition to capitalism, with its implied message that anyone working on a computer should have some ownership of the software tools we use: let me use it, let me improve it, and let me share it.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Fedora Family / IBM
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Two Decades of Penguins: Oracle Linux turns 20
Twenty years ago, a waddle of penguins announced the launch of Oracle Linux. As we approach the 20th anniversary, I’m excited to look back at how far we’ve come.
The year was 2006, and at Oracle OpenWorld those little black-and-white birds helped introduce our enterprise Linux distribution. But our story doesn’t start on a keynote stage–it starts a few years earlier with a kernel, a customer escalation, and a fix that needed an unmistakable “do not ship” label.
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