today's leftovers

Hello there,

If you’re an avid reader of blogs, you’ll know this medium is basically dead now. Everyone switched to making YouTube videos, complete with cuts and costume changes every few seconds because, I guess, our brains work much faster now. [...] It is 15 minutes long, but it does include lots of short snippets and some snipping scissors, so maybe you’ll find it a fun 15 minutes. The key point, I guess, is that before we were wage slaves we used to be craftspeople, more deeply connected to our work and with a sense of purpose. The industrial revolution marked a shift from cottage industry, where craftspeople worked with their own tools in their own house or workshop, to modern capitalism where the owners of the tools are the 1%, and the rest of us are reduced to selling our labour at whatever is the going rate. [...] This message resonated with me after 20 years in the open source software world, and hopefully you can see the link. Software development is a craft. And the Free Software movement has always been in tacit opposition to capitalism, with its implied message that anyone working on a computer should have some ownership of the software tools we use: let me use it, let me improve it, and let me share it.