news
Kernel and E.E.E. (Windows, WSL)
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Video Cardz ☛ Qualcomm says no to open DSP headers for Snapdragon X
Qualcomm has closed GitHub issue for open-sourcing Snapdragon X DSP headers with the message that there are “no plans to open source DSP headers as of now.”
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The Register UK ☛ WSL graphics driver update brings better GPU support for Linux apps [Ed: Liam Proven shilling Windows now]
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AMD Expands GFX12.1 Support for Linux 7.1
Company AMD continues to develop support for new architectures in Linux, preparing an extension for GFX12.1 as part of a future release Linux 7.1The update affects key multimedia components and is aimed at improving the functionality of the graphics subsystem.
Among the innovations, initial support has been announced VCN 5.0.2, responsible for video encoding and decoding, as well as integration JPEG 5.0.2 IP, which expands the capabilities of image processing at the hardware acceleration level.