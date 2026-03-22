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Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon and This Week in Linux
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CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 192 | Storm OS Distribution Exploration
The Linux Saloon discussed Storm OS, an Arch-based distribution created by Ben and contributors. Feedback highlighted the need for productivity apps to attract intermediate users. Participants shared their experiences in tech, including testing openSUSE Tumbleweed. Suggestions for improvement focused on appealing to a broader audience of potential users.
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Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 341: GNOME 50, Manjaro 2.0 Manifesto, GIMP 3.2, Blender 5.1, Fedora Asahi, Samba, & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, we’re going to be talking about GNOMEs latest release with GNOME 50. There’s also new releases from Blender and GIMP as well as Samba and many more.