Ubuntu: Snapshot, Open Hardware and Reduced Security With Rust Fetishists

As an ex-Windows user, one of the weirder moments I had when getting used to Linux was how sudo 'eats' your password. If you've never used it before, sudo won't show any visual feedback as you type your password. There are no asterisks, no moving cursors, and no sound effects. It's to prevent people who are looking over your shoulder from guessing your password based on its length, but if you're not used to it, it feels like you're not typing anything in at all.

Well, the rewrite of sudo, sudo-rs, has decided to scrap the original's 46-year-old password-hiding feature. Now, when you type in your password, it will show up as asterisks. Unfortunately, people are not happy with the change, and it's easy to see why.