news
Ubuntu: Snapshot, Open Hardware and Reduced Security With Rust Fetishists
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ The 4th Snapshot of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Released!
Ubuntu 26.04 Snapshot 4, the final snapshot release for the next LTS (Long Term Support), was released! The Ubuntu developer team announced the release last night: Hello everyone,
-
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical and Ubuntu RISC-V: a 2025 retro and looking forward to 2026
-
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Subscribe To News using Thunderbird on Ubuntu
-
ROCm in the New Ubuntu: When Small Machines Power Big Intelligence
UBUNTU, much like the call to prayer, arrives with calendar precision. Versions ending in .04 are released in April, and .10 in October. So when Canonical announced Ubuntu 26.04 would launch on April 23, 2026, Linux users were not surprised. They simply smiled, prepared their coffee, and cleared a partition.
-
XDA ☛ Sudo-rs just broke 46 years of security tradition, and users aren't happy [Ed: Rust is a net negative for security after all?]
As an ex-Windows user, one of the weirder moments I had when getting used to Linux was how sudo 'eats' your password. If you've never used it before, sudo won't show any visual feedback as you type your password. There are no asterisks, no moving cursors, and no sound effects. It's to prevent people who are looking over your shoulder from guessing your password based on its length, but if you're not used to it, it feels like you're not typing anything in at all.
Well, the rewrite of sudo, sudo-rs, has decided to scrap the original's 46-year-old password-hiding feature. Now, when you type in your password, it will show up as asterisks. Unfortunately, people are not happy with the change, and it's easy to see why.