news
Software Freedom: Cory Doctorow, Moving off American Tech, and Choosing Nextcloud, not OpenCloud
-
OpenRightsGroup ☛ Cory Doctorow joins European civil society to demand rebalancing of digital power
Cory Doctorow joins European civil society to demand rebalancing of digital powerBreaking Free: Pathways to a fair technological future Open letter to EU Institutions Breaking Free from Big Tech ORG and European civil society organisations have warned about the reliance on a few dominant companies for digital infrastructure, particularly in light of recent geopolitical uncertainty.
[...]
ORG and European civil society organisations have warned about the reliance on a few dominant companies for digital infrastructure, particularly in light of recent geopolitical uncertainty. The organisations have written to European Institutions calling for urgent action to be taken to rebalance the power between individuals, Big Tech and alternative providers.
-
Stephen Smith ☛ Moving off American Tech – Continued
I recently attended a presentation by the local Tech Resistance which is part of Charlie Angus’s Resistance network. It was interesting in that they approached the companies to avoid in a different way than I did, but then the result was the same bad actors. I have been focused on boycotting companies that support Trump, via paying for his inauguration, contributing to the Epstein ballroom in the White House, or donating millions to PACs that support Trump and the republicans. Whereas the Tech Resistance looked at companies that cause harm locally in our neighborhood or commit atrocities internationally. They focused on those causing environmental catastrophes, those supporting ICE with products and services, those supporting Israel with products and services, those spreading misinformation, those spreading child pornography or generating revenge port. Anyway, quite a long list. And interestingly the same companies that actively support Trump.
This article is a continuation on my efforts to wean off American Tech. Some things are easy, some more difficult.
-
Jan-Lukas Else ☛ I migrated to Nextcloud, not OpenCloud
Honestly, I don’t want to care about self-hosting my files. I just want easy-to-use, European, and trustworthy online storage for my personal files. With an app to automatically back up the photos from my phones and maybe a nice gallery application.