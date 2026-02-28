Software Freedom: Cory Doctorow, Moving off American Tech, and Choosing Nextcloud, not OpenCloud

I recently attended a presentation by the local Tech Resistance which is part of Charlie Angus’s Resistance network. It was interesting in that they approached the companies to avoid in a different way than I did, but then the result was the same bad actors. I have been focused on boycotting companies that support Trump, via paying for his inauguration, contributing to the Epstein ballroom in the White House, or donating millions to PACs that support Trump and the republicans. Whereas the Tech Resistance looked at companies that cause harm locally in our neighborhood or commit atrocities internationally. They focused on those causing environmental catastrophes, those supporting ICE with products and services, those supporting Israel with products and services, those spreading misinformation, those spreading child pornography or generating revenge port. Anyway, quite a long list. And interestingly the same companies that actively support Trump.

This article is a continuation on my efforts to wean off American Tech. Some things are easy, some more difficult.