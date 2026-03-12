Latest Half Dozen LWN Articles

One of the contradictions of the modern open-source movement is that projects which respect user freedoms often rely on proprietary tools that do not: communities often turn to non-free software for code hosting, communication, and more. At Configuration Management Camp (CfgMgmtCamp) 2026, Jan Ainali spoke about the need for open-source projects to adopt open tools; he hoped to persuade new and mature projects to switch to open alternatives, even if just one tool, to reduce their dependencies on tech giants and support community-driven infrastructure.

Ainali does contract work for the Swedish chapter of the Wikimedia Foundation, called Wikimedia Sverige, through his company Open By Default. Wikimedia, of course, provides the MediaWiki software, hosts Wikipedia, and much more. He said that all of the tooling, everything in production, the analytics, and so forth is open source. ""There is a very strong ethos in the Wikimedia movement to do it like that.""

However, that ethos weakens the farther away one gets from development. ""When you step away from development to the more peripheral parts of the workflow, it gets less and less open source in the tooling."" For example, Wikimedia uses the proprietary Figma software for design, and its annual conference uses Zoom to record talks and publishes them on YouTube. Even projects that have a strong drive to do something open, he said, struggle to do everything using only open-source software.