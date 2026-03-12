Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Linux offers a huge range of free and open source music software, much of it mature, powerful, and actively developed. Many Linux music players include advanced features and integrate smoothly with online music services. Most desktop environments already come with one or more audio players, and there are also many excellent cross-platform and standalone options available. With so many choices, Linux users are genuinely spoiled when it comes to music players.

Every music collection is different, and choosing the right open source music player can make a real difference to how you enjoy your library, particularly if you manage a large collection of music.