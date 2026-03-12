news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Linux Links ☛ firemark – flexible GNU/Linux watermarking tool for images and PDFs
firemark is a command-line tool that adds watermarks to images and PDF documents before sharing them with third parties.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ Updates to PGCA Non-Profit Sponsorship Levels & Website
As of February 2026, the PostgreSQL Community Association (PGCA), the official non-profit organization chartered by the PostgreSQL Core Team in 2011 to protect the Postgres brand assets, has updated its sponsorship levels and sponsorship prospectus.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Conference 2026 Call for Papers
Join us in Pordenone, Italy, to share what you are doing for and with LibreOffice, how you are integrating LibreOffice in your infrastructure, how you are using LibreOffice to achieve Digital Sovereignty, and how LibreOffice can be used in Education.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
WordPress ☛ Your Browser Becomes Your WordPress
For nearly two decades, WordPress has been known for a simple, powerful idea: that anyone should be able to get online and start creating with minimal friction. The famous five-minute install captured that spirit for an earlier era of the web.
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.9.4 Release
WordPress 6.9.4 is now available! WordPress 6.9.2 and WordPress 6.9.3 were released yesterday, addressing 10 security issues and a bug that affected template file loading on a limited number of sites.
