Qt Creator 19 Open-Source IDE Released with Minimap for Text Editors, MCP Server
Coming more than four months after Qt Creator 18, the Qt Creator 19 release introduces a minimap for text editors to show a simplified overview of the document contents, easier configuration of remote devices, a basic MCP server, and support for showing configuration files for development containers in the project tree.
Qt Creator 19 also introduces support for directly accessing file systems of connected devices in the File System view, as well as support for Ant, Cargo, Dotnet, Gradle, and Swift projects that allow opening corresponding project files like “Cargo.toml” as workspace projects more directly.