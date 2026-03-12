Bao is an implementation of BLAKE3 verified streaming, as described in Section 6.4 of the BLAKE3 spec.

Tree hashes like BLAKE3 make it possible to verify part of a file without re-hashing the entire thing, using an encoding format that stores the bytes of the file together with all the nodes of its hash tree. Clients can stream this encoding, or do random seeks into it, while verifying that every byte they read matches the root hash.

Bao is beta cryptography software. It has not been formally audited yet.

This is free and open source software.