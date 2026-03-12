news
Fwupd 2.1.1 Linux Firmware Updater Released as a Massive Update
Fwupd 2.1.1 is a major release that introduces support for updating the firmware on Blestech touchpads, ELAN Haptic MCU devices, FocalTouch devices, Himax touchscreens, HP Engage One G2 Advanced Hubs, KATAR PRO Wireless Gaming Dongles, PixArt touchpads, and Novatek touchscreens.
The list of newly supported hardware introduced in the fwupd 2.1.1 release continues with Lenovo keyboard and mouse accessories, Lenovo Sapphire Folio keyboards, Lightware Taurus HC40 and HC60 devices, Rolling RW101-CAT12 modems, as well as Sunwinon HID devices.