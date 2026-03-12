news
Programming Leftovers
-
[Old] Chris ☛ Code Reviews Do Find Bugs
This is a misleading statistic, because it says nothing about the defect detection rate. Only about 15 % of smokers get lung cancer, but that does not mean we can ignore smoking as a cause – smoking is the cause of more than 80 % of lung cancer cases. The fact that 15 % of code review comments are about defects is not a statement about a lack of detected defects, but rather a statement about how reviewers also write a lot of comments about other things – and we will see more about that later.
-
Chris ☛ Rebasing in Magit
I read Ian Whitlock’s article on why he can’t quit Magit and it inspired me to share more about Magit from my perspective. This article will focus on rebasing.
-
Qt ☛ Qt World Summit 2026: Going Virtual
Qt World Summit 2026 is moving to a virtual format. After careful evaluation with key stakeholders, we've decided to transition the event from an in-person gathering in Germany to an online experience.
-
Qt ☛ Qt Widgets to Qt Quick, An Application Journey Part 4
Completing the Software Architecture Transition
-
Ruby ☛ Ruby 3.4.9 Released
Ruby 3.4.9 has been released.
This release includes an update to the zlib gem addressing CVE-2026-27820, along with other bug fixes.
-
R / R-Script
-
Rlang ☛ MBBEFDLite has its mature releaseThe MBBEFD Distribution After two years, the MBBEFDLite package for R is finally mature! As a brand-new actuary, in my first job, I had the privilege of working with Dr. Stefan Bernegger at Swiss Reinsurance.
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppDE 0.1.9 on CRAN: Maintenance
Another maintenance release of our RcppDE package arrived at CRAN, and has been built for r2u. RcppDE is a “port” of DEoptim, a package for derivative-free optimisation using differential evolution, from plain C to C++. By using RcppArmadillo the code became a lot shorter and more legible.
-
Rlang ☛ Sharing data across shiny modules, an update
I’m always happy to be proven wrong, to challenge the way I build software, and to become a better software engineer. But given that we weren’t contacted to discuss the ideas behind this strategy, I thought the moment was perfect to give y’all an update on the latest approaches I’ve been using to share data across {shiny} modules, along with some thoughts and comments on the "stratégie du petit r".
-
-
Rust
-
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 642
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
-