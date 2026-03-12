Discord doesn't deserve your unquestioning trust

The board integrates a Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-8275 processor, which provides CPU, GPU, and NPU resources for neural network inference and data processing. The platform delivers up to 40 TOPS of AI compute, allowing the system to run vision models, speech processing pipelines, and multimodal workloads directly on the device.

The MSPM0G5187 is based on an Arm Cortex-M0+ CPU running up to 80 MHz and integrates the TinyEngine NPU to accelerate deep learning workloads. The MCU supports up to 128 KB of flash memory and 32 KB of SRAM, along with integrated analog peripherals such as a 12-bit 1.6-MSPS ADC and a high-speed comparator with an integrated reference DAC.

The GW16168 uses NXP’s Ara240 DNPU to deliver up to 40 equivalent eTOPS of AI inference performance. The card is intended to offload AI workloads from host processors, allowing embedded systems to run machine vision, large language model inference, and other AI workloads without saturating the host CPU.

The AstraSOM-261x is built around the Synaptics Astra SL2610 processor family and measures 25 × 25 mm, placing it among the smaller system-on-modules available for embedded AI applications. The module uses an LGA178 footprint and exposes its I/O through the carrier board, allowing developers to integrate the module into custom hardware designs.

The MYC-YM62LX measures 43 × 45 mm and is powered by the TI AM62Lx processor, specifically the AM62L32BOGHAANBR variant, featuring dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running at up to 1.25 GHz. The processor family targets Linux-based industrial platforms that require low power consumption while maintaining sufficient compute capability for display-driven applications and embedded control systems.

The new Steam Client update introduces an option to attach hardware specs when writing or updating a Steam User Review on a game’s store page, adds notification settings for showing a toast and playing a sound when an achievement is unlocked, and adds an option to provide anonymized framerate data.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 44 beta ships with the soon-to-be-released GNOME 50 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment for the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop edition.

Coming almost a month after KDE Plasma 6.5.5, the KDE Plasma 6.5.6 release is here to update the HDR calibration wizard to temporarily disable the Night Light feature while calibrating your monitor to ensure that you get an accurate result.

Coming more than three months after KeePassXC 2.7.11, the new release adds support for nested folders when importing passwords from Bitwarden, adds support for TIMEOTP autotype and entry placeholder, and adds support for setting BE and BS flags to true for Passkeys.

NVIDIA 580.142 is here as a small bugfix release that addresses a bug causing adaptive sync displays to go blank when connected with an active USB-C-to-HDMI adapter, and a bug that could cause Vulkan swapchains to stop presenting new frames on X11 sessions.

Calamares 3.4.2 is a small update, but an important one as it introduces support for KDE’s Plasma Login Manager (PLM) display manager, allowing distributions that use Calamares as their default graphical installer and offer the KDE Plasma desktop environment to install Plasma Login Manager.

The new Sigil release introduces several enhancements, including the addition of possible shortcut ID numbers to the ClipEditor to make assigning clip shortcuts easier, as well as “min” and “max” buttons to the titlebar in the Reports and Spellcheck Editor to ease use on small screens.

Jointly organized by both the GNOME Foundation and KDE e.V., Linux App Summit is an annual conference that brings together developers, designers, and contributors from the Linux desktop community, primarily from the GNOME and KDE projects.

Discord doesn't deserve your unquestioning trust

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 12, 2026



Discord, a popular nonfree instant messaging and voice/video call social platform with more than 150 million active users each month has joined other social platforms in announcing an age identification policy. Age verification policies are promoted as being necessary for protecting kids and teens online, but in reality these policies force users of all ages to interact with nonfree, invasive programs. Discord's new age verification policy does not go against this worldwide trend, according to its new policy, which includes a background-running "age inference model" for confirming each user's age group:

"We leverage an advanced machine learning model developed at Discord to predict whether a user falls into a particular age group based on patterns of user behavior and several other signals associated with their account on Discord. We only use these signals to assign users to an age group when our confidence level is high; when it isn't, users go through our standard age assurance flow to confirm their age. We do not use your message content in the age estimation model."

Discord is asking users of all ages for a lot of information while offering very little reliable reassurance that their data won't be misused, or even what data will be gathered. It is unclear from Discord's press release which types of data will be collected and run through its "age inference model," if the same forms of data will be used for all users, or the maximum amount of data that could be examined automatically before requiring bio data or a government ID. Based on Discord's press release, it seems that not just a couple of data points will be run through its opaque age inference model but quite possibly a great majority of all behavior on the platform. Also notably absent from Discord's most recent press release is that there doesn't seem to be a way for users to opt-out of background data searching, other than to delete their accounts. The only choice offered to users so far is if they want to submit bio data or a government ID should they fail the automatic age verification process.

While Discord has stated it will publish a blog post explaining the mechanics behind its automatic age verification process, there is no telling how transparent the platform will be or when to expect this blog post.

