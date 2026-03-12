news
today's howtos
[Old] Keith Cirkel ☛ Bad At CSS
My journey to being bad at CSS started with me realising I didn't know enough css, and so the only responsible thing to do was to write a css parser, called csslex. It helped me understand CSS syntax. I turned that into a much bigger project called csskit, which is a fully fledged build chain for CSS. It parses, it minifies, it has an LSP stuff, it's around 500,000 lines of Rust at this point.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kitty Terminal on Debian 13
If you have ever maxed out a default terminal emulator while running log streams, compiling code, or watching Docker output scroll at speed, you know the frustration. The screen tears, input lags, and your CPU load spikes for something that should be lightweight. Kitty Terminal solves that problem directly.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GlassFish on AlmaLinux 10
GlassFish stands as a robust, open-source application server that implements the Jakarta EE (formerly Java EE) platform specifications. Developed under the Eclipse Foundation, this powerful server environment provides comprehensive support for Enterprise JavaBeans, Java Persistence Hey Hi (AI) JavaServer Faces, Java Message Service, and numerous other enterprise Java technologies.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Surveillance Giant Google Antigravity on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Google Antigravity landed in November 2025 and immediately reshaped how developers think about writing code. If you want to install Surveillance Giant Google Antigravity on Ubuntu 24.04 and get a fully working, agent-powered IDE running on your GNU/Linux machine, you are in the right place.
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Enable Universe and Multiverse in Ubuntu Linux
A missing package search on Ubuntu usually means the software lives outside the default Main and Restricted components. If you need to enable Universe and Multiverse repositories on Ubuntu, Ubuntu’s built-in repository tools let you confirm their state, turn them back on, and refresh APT without manually editing source files.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Change Hostname on Ubuntu Linux
An old hostname keeps showing up in shell prompts, SSH sessions, and local inventory long after a machine changes jobs.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Flash Server BIOS Using a Bootable DOS USB on Linux
TecMint ☛ How to Check GNU/Linux OS Name and Kernel Version [6 Quick Methods]
Linuxize ☛ tcpdump Cheatsheet
Quick reference for capturing and filtering network packets with tcpdump in Linux
Linuxize ☛ Python Virtual Environments: venv and virtualenv
Python virtual environments isolate project dependencies so each project can use its own package versions. This guide covers venv, virtualenv, requirements.txt, and common workflows on GNU/Linux and macOS.
Adafruit ☛ Hardware hotplug events on Linux, the gory details
Mx. R, ArcaneNibble on GitHub, writes on the thorny subject of Linux device hot-plugging: [...]