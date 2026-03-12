news
Web Browsers/Web Servers: nginx, curl, and Firefox/Thunderbird
Dan Langille ☛ Taking your nginx website offline for maintenance? I have an idea.
From time to time, I need to take an nginx webserver or website offline for whatever reason. I might be migrating the database behind the website, the hardware might be powered off for work, etc.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl 8.19.0
Mozilla
OMG Ubuntu ☛ I tried Firefox’s new Hey Hi (AI) ‘Smart Window’ in a beta build
Firefox’s new AI-powered ‘Smart Window’ feature is taking shape in development builds – I gave it a hands on in the latest v149.0b7 beta (on macOS). Although Firefox 148 added an Hey Hi (AI) Switch, Mozilla is all-in on Hey Hi (AI) in now it’s part of its double-bottom line and a way to generate money. Firefox’s upcoming Smart Window is key to this, as it makes Hey Hi (AI) the primary interface for browsing.
Ruben Schade ☛ Folders for RSS feeds in Thunderbird
I recently talked about using Thunderbird for reading RSS. In this I said:
It’s not immediately obvious from the UI, but you can also assign feeds to folders. If you create a “Feeds” account, then create the folders you want under this, you can then assign feeds to those folders.
Andreas of 82 MHz fame, and long-time contributor Rebecca asked how this is done. I really should have described this in more detail, given I said it wasn’t “immediately obvious”. Score one for bad blogging.
