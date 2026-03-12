Our Trip With Mindful Bodhi Linux 7.0

The platform is built around the Texas Instruments AM62L Sitara SoC. The AM62L32 integrates a dual-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor running up to 1.25 GHz and includes a 256 KB shared L2 cache along with per-core 32 KB instruction and 32 KB data caches.

The board integrates a Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-8275 processor, which provides CPU, GPU, and NPU resources for neural network inference and data processing. The platform delivers up to 40 TOPS of AI compute, allowing the system to run vision models, speech processing pipelines, and multimodal workloads directly on the device.

The MSPM0G5187 is based on an Arm Cortex-M0+ CPU running up to 80 MHz and integrates the TinyEngine NPU to accelerate deep learning workloads. The MCU supports up to 128 KB of flash memory and 32 KB of SRAM, along with integrated analog peripherals such as a 12-bit 1.6-MSPS ADC and a high-speed comparator with an integrated reference DAC.

The GW16168 uses NXP’s Ara240 DNPU to deliver up to 40 equivalent eTOPS of AI inference performance. The card is intended to offload AI workloads from host processors, allowing embedded systems to run machine vision, large language model inference, and other AI workloads without saturating the host CPU.

The AstraSOM-261x is built around the Synaptics Astra SL2610 processor family and measures 25 × 25 mm, placing it among the smaller system-on-modules available for embedded AI applications. The module uses an LGA178 footprint and exposes its I/O through the carrier board, allowing developers to integrate the module into custom hardware designs.

The MYC-YM62LX measures 43 × 45 mm and is powered by the TI AM62Lx processor, specifically the AM62L32BOGHAANBR variant, featuring dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running at up to 1.25 GHz. The processor family targets Linux-based industrial platforms that require low power consumption while maintaining sufficient compute capability for display-driven applications and embedded control systems.

Jointly organized by both the GNOME Foundation and KDE e.V., Linux App Summit is an annual conference that brings together developers, designers, and contributors from the Linux desktop community, primarily from the GNOME and KDE projects.

OBS Studio 32.1 introduces new features like an audio mixer, WebRTC simulcast support, partial support for Canvases to obs-websocket, along with missing undo/redo actions for scale filtering, blending mode, blending method, deinterlacing mode, and deinterlacing field order scene items.

The new Sigil release introduces several enhancements, including the addition of possible shortcut ID numbers to the ClipEditor to make assigning clip shortcuts easier, as well as “min” and “max” buttons to the titlebar in the Reports and Spellcheck Editor to ease use on small screens.

Calamares 3.4.2 is a small update, but an important one as it introduces support for KDE’s Plasma Login Manager (PLM) display manager, allowing distributions that use Calamares as their default graphical installer and offer the KDE Plasma desktop environment to install Plasma Login Manager.

NVIDIA 580.142 is here as a small bugfix release that addresses a bug causing adaptive sync displays to go blank when connected with an active USB-C-to-HDMI adapter, and a bug that could cause Vulkan swapchains to stop presenting new frames on X11 sessions.

OpenSSL 4.0 promises support for Encrypted Client Hello (ECH, RFC 9849), support for RFC 8998, support for SNMP KDF and SRTP KDF, support for signature algorithm sm2sig_sm3, support for [tls-hybrid-sm2-mlkem] post-quantum group curveSM2MLKEM768, and key exchange group curveSM2 support.

Coming more than three months after KeePassXC 2.7.11, the new release adds support for nested folders when importing passwords from Bitwarden, adds support for TIMEOTP autotype and entry placeholder, and adds support for setting BE and BS flags to true for Passkeys.

Coming almost a month after KDE Plasma 6.5.5, the KDE Plasma 6.5.6 release is here to update the HDR calibration wizard to temporarily disable the Night Light feature while calibrating your monitor to ensure that you get an accurate result.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 44 beta ships with the soon-to-be-released GNOME 50 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment for the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop edition.