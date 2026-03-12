news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Tux Digital ☛ Linus Tech Tips Tries GNU/Linux (Again), a Guru of Sudo Reacts
Linus Tech Tips is trying GNU/Linux again. So of course I had to react to it. In this reaction video, I go through Linus’ latest GNU/Linux experiment and share my thoughts as someone who has been daily driving GNU/Linux for many years.
Games
Tom's Hardware ☛ Valve details new game verification system for upcoming Steam Frame and Steam Machine — 30 FPS at 1080p for Steam Frame Verified, same as Steam Deck
The Steam Machine is on track for launch this year despite component shortages setting Valve back. Hardware aside, the company has just provided a major update on the software side of things with new verified programs for the Steam Machine and Steam Frame, and they seem to be as straightforward as expected.
Distributions and Operating Systems
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Dropping pcr-oracle in user space Full Disk Encryption
With this signed policy, we deliver a JSON file in the EFI System Partition (ESP) that is being read during the initrd stage by systemd-cryptsetup. This file contains the hash policy, which basically describes the expected values of the PCR registers of the TPM2 (measured boot). Together with the policy, we will find a signature that will be validated by the TPM2, and if the PCR values and the signatures are valid, then the TPM2 will unseal the password for the encrypted hard disk, and the boot process can continue.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ The bare metal problem in AI Factories [Ed: Canonical plays ball with buzzwords, hype, slop, scam]
These challenges become more visible in large, continuously operating environments, such as AI Factories, where infrastructure is expected to run at high utilization over long periods of time. In such deployments, even short disruptions at the hardware level translate directly into lost throughput and reduced return on investment. As a result, the reliability and manageability of the physical infrastructure have become central concerns in the design and operation of modern AI systems. In this article, we’ll explore why bare metal automation has become so critical for AI infrastructure, and highlight how Canonical MAAS can be a solution for AI Factories.
