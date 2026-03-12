news
Introducing Moonforge: a Yocto-based Linux OS (Igalia Blog)
Today we are announcing the launch of Moonforge, a new Linux distribution based on the Yocto and OpenEmbedded projects and designed to provide a fully open-source, production-ready foundation for building embedded and device operating systems.
Moonforge focuses on extensibility, flexibility, and long-term maintainability, enabling developers and system integrators to create custom operating system images while relying on well-established industry tooling and best practices.
The project is available as open-source on GitHub and welcomes community contributions.