news
Linux App Summit 2026 Will Take Place on May 16-17 in Berlin, Germany
Jointly organized by both the GNOME Foundation and KDE e.V., Linux App Summit is an annual conference that brings together developers, designers, and contributors from the Linux desktop community, primarily from the GNOME and KDE projects.
The main purpose of the event is to encourage the growth of the Linux application ecosystem, and this year marks ten years since GNOME and KDE have been using the Linux App Summit conference to build a viable commercial platform on Linux through app stores and the like.