news
Games: Deck, Zelda, and Intel
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Steam Deck shortage goes global — Valve's handheld console now out of stock in Europe, Canada, the US, and Japan
The handheld console is still available in Australia, the U.K., Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. But will they run out of stock in the near future, too?
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Super Battle Golf, Demon Tides and Under the Island - 2026-02-21 Edition
Between 2026-02-14 and 2026-02-21 we selected 10 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. A lot of good titles this time - February is turning out to be an excellent month so far. Super Battle Golf looks super fun: imaging a party action game where you can shoot other players while you are all trying to put balls in the holes. Demon Tides looks like a super fun 3D platformer (and we don’t have many of them these days). And another great 2D Zelda-like game, Under the Island, completes the picture in yet another genre.
-
Evan Hahn ☛ Track Zelda release anniversaries in your calendar
The original Legend of Zelda came out 40 years ago today. With other birthdays on the horizon, like Twilight Princess’s 20th in November, I wanted a calendar that showed the anniversary of every Zelda game. So I made one.
-
XDA ☛ Intel works on making gaming on Linux better as it scouts for new talent
2025 wasn't a great year for Intel. The company laid off a lot of its workers, which included some people who were maintaining Linux drivers within Intel. Unfortunately, once the person who was in charge of tending to a driver was let go, it meant the driver was left in a state of limbo, unless someone came along and 'adopted' it again. Some popular drivers, such as one for the popular temperature tracker CoreTemp, got left in the dust during the layoffs.
Well, there's some good news for fans of gaming on Linux. Despite the brutal round of layoffs, the company seems ready to rebuild its Linux department. The company has posted several job applications, and one of them seems focused on improving gaming on the FOSS operating system.