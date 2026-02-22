Games: Deck, Zelda, and Intel

2025 wasn't a great year for Intel. The company laid off a lot of its workers, which included some people who were maintaining Linux drivers within Intel. Unfortunately, once the person who was in charge of tending to a driver was let go, it meant the driver was left in a state of limbo, unless someone came along and 'adopted' it again. Some popular drivers, such as one for the popular temperature tracker CoreTemp, got left in the dust during the layoffs.

Well, there's some good news for fans of gaming on Linux. Despite the brutal round of layoffs, the company seems ready to rebuild its Linux department. The company has posted several job applications, and one of them seems focused on improving gaming on the FOSS operating system.