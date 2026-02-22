news
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon and This Week in Linux
CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 188 | MX GNU/Linux 25.1 Distribution Exploration
Dolphin from MX GNU/Linux joined the conversation and fielded questions about MX GNU/Linux 26.1. He shared several facts about the background of MX GNU/Linux and antiX, discussed a lot of the decision making, details about the dual-init support, kernels and graphic stack decisions as well as much about the latest in MX Tools.
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 337: KDE Plasma 6.6, Lutris Update, Asahi Linux, NuTyX, Valve vs Patent Troll & more GNU/Linux news
This week in Linux, was a HUGE week for GNU/Linux news and it was also a HUGE week for me because today marks the 10th anniversary of TuxDigital. That’s right I started TuxDigital back in 2016 so it’s just crazy to think I’ve been making content for 10 years.