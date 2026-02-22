news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 22, 2026



Quoting: Second beta for Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0 | Krita —

Today we're releasing the second beta of Krita 5.3.0 and Krita 6.0.0. Our thanks to all the people who have tested the first beta. We received 49 bug reports in total, of which we managed to resolve 14 for this release.

Note that 6.0.0-beta2 has more issues, especially on Linux and Wayland, than 5.3.0-beta2. If you want to combine beta testing with actual productive work, it's best to test 5.3.0-beta2, since 5.3.0 will remain the recommended version of Krita for now.