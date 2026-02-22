news
Web Browsers/Web Bloat Leftovers
Drew Breunig ☛ Why is Claude an Electron App?
There are downsides though. Electron apps are bloated; each runs its own Chromium engine. The minimum app size is usually a couple hundred megabytes. They are often laggy or unresponsive. They don’t integrate well with OS features.
Christian Hofstede-Kuhn ☛ HTTP/3 on FreeBSD: Getting QUIC Working with nginx in a Bastille Jail | Larvitz Blog
What looks like a simple nginx config change turns out to involve SSL library compatibility, firewall rules for a new protocol, and a subtle multi-process routing problem that only surfaces under real traffic. This documents what it actually took to get HTTP/3 (QUIC) working on nginx 1.28 inside a FreeBSD 15.0 Bastille jail - serving the Mastodon instance at burningboard.net.
If you’re running nginx on FreeBSD and want HTTP/3, this should save you several hours of troubleshooting.
Stefano Verna ☛ I turned my website into my Feed Reader
If you browse it, it's a sort of "blogroll," but more alive: it's not just a list of names. You can really see who the people I follow are and what they write about. It makes it easy to guess what I'm interested in, sure, but it also makes it much easier to stumble upon an article and start following someone new.
If I browse it (with a secret token in the URL), the page is the same, but every time I click on an article, it disappears. I can also mark an article as read without opening it, or all articles from a particular source. I don't need any other features from a feed reader, but if I ever did, they'd be simple to add.
Jono Alderson ☛ Stop trying to rank for keywords
You do not choose what you rank for. You are inferred.
Search engines, and now AI systems layered on top of them, build models of entities. They infer what you are about, what you are good at, who you are relevant to, and how much you should be trusted. Pages are inputs. Rankings are outputs.
Kev Quirk ☛ I Still Haven’t Found a New Browser, and That’s Ok
Since then I've continued to try other browsers, but nothing has stuck. I've tried Vivaldi, Brave, Waterfox, Gnome Web, Zen, and goodness knows what else. But all have been lacking in some way compared to Firefox. Of all the browsers I've tried, Vivaldi comes the closest, but there are some frustrations I'd prefer not to deal with: [...]