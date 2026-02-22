Web Browsers/Web Bloat Leftovers

What looks like a simple nginx config change turns out to involve SSL library compatibility, firewall rules for a new protocol, and a subtle multi-process routing problem that only surfaces under real traffic. This documents what it actually took to get HTTP/3 (QUIC) working on nginx 1.28 inside a FreeBSD 15.0 Bastille jail - serving the Mastodon instance at burningboard.net.

If you’re running nginx on FreeBSD and want HTTP/3, this should save you several hours of troubleshooting.