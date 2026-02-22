today's leftovers

I didn’t switch to AwesomeWM because I wanted to optimize my workflow. I switched because I was annoyed. Not dramatic-annoyed, or “throw the laptop out the window” annoyed. Just that low, steady irritation that builds when you realize you’ve resized the same two windows three times in 10 minutes. When the browser is slightly too wide, and the terminal is slightly too tall, Slack's hovering like it’s unsure of its purpose in life. When it's drag, adjust, resize, and repeat.

At some point, I stopped and thought: Why am I doing layout work before I’ve even started the actual work? My desktop felt like a needy coworker. Functional, but always asking for something. So I installed AwesomeWM. And I didn’t expect it to stick.