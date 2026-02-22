original
Not Tolerating Intolerance
Intolerance is a big problem. Intolerance is also a double-edged sword. We're expected to be tolerant towards everything, even the things that do not tolerate us, e.g. based on race, religion, gender etc. and there's reluctant to accept people who think differently. Freedom means something a lot bigger than mere independence from some state's authority; it also has mutuality. Those who refuse to accept the social contract of mutual acceptance are digging their own social graves. At the end, as nations, they end in rubble.
Open, free societies seek common understanding around the concept of "live and let live". Monopolies, however, have strong disdain towards such a mantra because they always seek to control everything and everybody.
In the context of Free software, be wary of self-described communities that rush to ban people based on perceived loyalty. They're cults, not communities. █
Image source: The Embalmed Body of Julia Pastrana on Display