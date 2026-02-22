news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Consortium Leftovers
Jack Baty ☛ My photography workflow is a disaster - Jack Baty
None of my usual tooling is available for Linux, so I dove into Darktable, which seems to be the top contender for dealing with RAW files. (RawTheraPee doesn't attract me for some reason). Darktable is the oddest thing. It's super powerful and flexible, but the UI and workflow are inscrutable. I could learn to live with it if I had to.
LWN ☛ Open-source Discord alternatives
The closed-source chat platform Discord announced on February 9 that it would soon require some users to verify their ages in order to access some content — although the company quickly added that the ""vast majority"" of users would not have to. That reassurance has to contend with the fact that the UK and other countries are implementing increasingly strict age requirements for social media. Discord's age verification would be done with an AI age-judging model or with a government photo ID. A surprising number of open-source projects use Discord for support or project communications, and some of those projects are now looking for open-source alternatives. Mastodon, for example, has moved discussion to Zulip. There are some alternatives out there, all with their own pros and cons, that communities may want to consider if they want to switch away from Discord.
SusamPal ☛ From ZNC to Soju
I have recently switched from ZNC to Soju as my IRC bouncer and I am already quite pleased with it. I usually run my bouncer on a Debian machine, where Soju is well packaged and runs smoothly right after installation. By contrast, the ZNC package included with Debian 13 (Trixie) and earlier fails to start after installation because of a missing configuration file. As a result, I was forced to maintain my own configuration file along with a necessary PEM bundle, copy them to the Debian system and carefully set the correct file permissions before I could run ZNC successfully. None of this is necessary with Soju, since installing it from the Debian package repository automatically sets up the configuration and certificate files. I no longer have to manage any configuration or certificate files myself.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Ian Duncan ☛ Making Haskell Talk to PostgreSQL Without Suffering
Meanwhile, two other performance problems sit underneath the N+1 problem, less famous but just as costly: the encoding overhead of text-based wire protocols, and the latency cost of synchronous round-trips (although this is typically how N+1 suffering surfaces in practice). These three taxes compound each other, and addressing only one still leaves the other two extracting their toll.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
[Old] Justin Lam ☛ Hugo: Some Random Tips and Tricks
My intro to Hugo was back in 2016, a mere 3 years after its inception, when I was in my early days of learning web development. Quite a bit has changed since then, both in what Hugo is capable of and my understanding of how to actually code. I’m far from being a frontend dev, but I’ve gathered a collection of snippets that I’ve stumbled upon along the way in bringing this website up to more modern standards.
GNU Projects
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Octave 11.1.0 Released with 11 New Functions & Better HiDPI Support
GNU Octave, the free open-source scientific programming language, released new major 11.1.0 version yesterday. This is the first release in version 11, that introduced many new functions, performance improvements, and some UI changes.
Make Use Of ☛ I replaced my standard Linux coreutils with Rust versions and it’s surprisingly faster [Ed: Also has bugs, missing functionality etc.]
The first time that familiar pause caught my attention was while I was using the sort command to run through a few hundred megabytes of log text. Until now, I had always ignored it. It comes up when I use du -sh to crawl project directories or ls -la in folders packed with build artifacts.
Standards/Consortia
DJ Bernstein ☛ 2026.02.21: NSA and IETF, part 6
You've sometimes made a list of pros and cons regarding a hard decision, right? Maybe the decision turns out to be easy in the end; maybe not. Either way, making the list is useful in thinking things through.
There's a slightly modified type of list that I like to use in understanding debates about a proposal: instead of just making a linear list of claimed pros and claimed cons, I make a chart that shows that claim B is, at least conceptually, a response to claim A. These responses can be supporting arguments ("A — for example, B") or counterarguments ("A — no, B" or "A — yes, but B"). When multiple arguments and/or counterarguments are addressing the same point, I'll include that point in the chart, whether or not it was stated explicitly, so that all of the related arguments are tied to that point.
Bringing related points and examples and counterpoints together makes them easy to compare. I find this easier to use than the commonly recommended "pros on the left, cons on the right". This structure also makes it easy to spot unanswered arguments.
