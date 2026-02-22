original
Everything Down to the Basics
Today at the local market I purchased some foods and noticed the hefty prices of gadgets and storage devices (volatile and non-volatile). Even in the flea markets the prices are elevated and nothing is exempted, not even magnetic stuff.
It's a good thing I got us a large (8TB) drive last summer.
Scarcity in the world (water shortages, food price inflation etc.) is a real thing and it extends to necessities in the digital realms, including the prices of servers, hence the price of hosting.
Thankfully our community pays to run the site and can cope with pricing burdens. All we need to do is pay the utility bills and get nourished well enough to read, write, curate etc. █
Image source: The Art of Ornamental Orange Peeling (1910)