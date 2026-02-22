Everything Down to the Basics

Since this is a point release, Transmission 4.1.1 fixes many bugs found in the previous release, including a bug that failed to report some filesystem errors to RPC clients who were querying the system’s free space available and a bug that kept a torrent’s updated queue position from being shown.

The weekly Calibre updates continue with Calibre 9.3, a release that improves support for the Hanvon N10 e-reader by fixing a bug in the device’s driver that prevented Calibre from putting its metadata files onto the device.

Blender 5.1 promises to enable hardware ray-tracing by default for AMD GPUs through HIP RT, improve GPU rendering performance by 5-10% on various benchmark scenes, and add support for opening windows without decorations on Linux via the--no-window-frame argument, removing the dependence on LIBDECOR for Wayland.

Starting February 18th, 2026, those interested in contributing their beautiful artwork to the upcoming Xubuntu 26.04 LTS release are invited to submit their artwork on the official wallpaper contest thread opened on the Ubuntu Discourse community.

Collabora has announced GStreamer 1.28, expanding its machine learning and AI inference capabilities for media pipelines. The release adds new inference engines, broader tensor decoder support, improved metadata handling, and tooling aimed at simplifying object detection, classification, and segmentation workflows on embedded Linux systems.

The original Bus Pirate is an open-source hardware tool widely used for communicating with and debugging embedded systems over interfaces such as I²C, SPI, UART, and 1-Wire. The ESP32 Bus Pirate reimplements that concept in firmware form, allowing low-cost ESP32-S3 development boards to function as multi-protocol debugging and experimentation platforms.

The platform is based on an 8-core Qualcomm Kryo 670 CPU clocked at up to 2.1GHz, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x memory (3200MT/s, single-channel). OnLogic lists an “AI inference accelerator” as an included feature, and the system ships with 128GB of onboard UFS flash storage.

Everything Down to the Basics

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 22, 2026



Today at the local market I purchased some foods and noticed the hefty prices of gadgets and storage devices (volatile and non-volatile). Even in the flea markets the prices are elevated and nothing is exempted, not even magnetic stuff.

It's a good thing I got us a large (8TB) drive last summer.

Scarcity in the world (water shortages, food price inflation etc.) is a real thing and it extends to necessities in the digital realms, including the prices of servers, hence the price of hosting.

Thankfully our community pays to run the site and can cope with pricing burdens. All we need to do is pay the utility bills and get nourished well enough to read, write, curate etc. █

Image source: The Art of Ornamental Orange Peeling (1910)