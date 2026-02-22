Make Use Of (MUO) on Context Switching and Chromebooks

Starting February 18th, 2026, those interested in contributing their beautiful artwork to the upcoming Xubuntu 26.04 LTS release are invited to submit their artwork on the official wallpaper contest thread opened on the Ubuntu Discourse community.

Blender 5.1 promises to enable hardware ray-tracing by default for AMD GPUs through HIP RT, improve GPU rendering performance by 5-10% on various benchmark scenes, and add support for opening windows without decorations on Linux via the--no-window-frame argument, removing the dependence on LIBDECOR for Wayland.

The weekly Calibre updates continue with Calibre 9.3, a release that improves support for the Hanvon N10 e-reader by fixing a bug in the device’s driver that prevented Calibre from putting its metadata files onto the device.