Make Use Of (MUO) on Context Switching and Chromebooks

Other Sites
Starting February 18th, 2026, those interested in contributing their beautiful artwork to the upcoming Xubuntu 26.04 LTS release are invited to submit their artwork on the official wallpaper contest thread opened on the Ubuntu Discourse community.
Blender 5.1 promises to enable hardware ray-tracing by default for AMD GPUs through HIP RT, improve GPU rendering performance by 5-10% on various benchmark scenes, and add support for opening windows without decorations on Linux via the--no-window-frame argument, removing the dependence on LIBDECOR for Wayland.
The weekly Calibre updates continue with Calibre 9.3, a release that improves support for the Hanvon N10 e-reader by fixing a bug in the device’s driver that prevented Calibre from putting its metadata files onto the device.
Since this is a point release, Transmission 4.1.1 fixes many bugs found in the previous release, including a bug that failed to report some filesystem errors to RPC clients who were querying the system’s free space available and a bug that kept a torrent’s updated queue position from being shown.
The platform is based on an 8-core Qualcomm Kryo 670 CPU clocked at up to 2.1GHz, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x memory (3200MT/s, single-channel). OnLogic lists an “AI inference accelerator” as an included feature, and the system ships with 128GB of onboard UFS flash storage.
The original Bus Pirate is an open-source hardware tool widely used for communicating with and debugging embedded systems over interfaces such as I²C, SPI, UART, and 1-Wire. The ESP32 Bus Pirate reimplements that concept in firmware form, allowing low-cost ESP32-S3 development boards to function as multi-protocol debugging and experimentation platforms.
Collabora has announced GStreamer 1.28, expanding its machine learning and AI inference capabilities for media pipelines. The release adds new inference engines, broader tensor decoder support, improved metadata handling, and tooling aimed at simplifying object detection, classification, and segmentation workflows on embedded Linux systems.
news
Make Use Of (MUO) on Context Switching and Chromebooks
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 22, 2026
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- Kernel Space: Linux Kernel 7.0 Changes Explained in Media This Week
- Linux news for next release
- In the US, Apple's Operating Systems Seem to Have Already Outpaced Microsoft's (Linux Also Nearly Catching Up) [original]
- Definitely something to stare at and think about
-
- Programming Leftovers
- Development related news
- Web Browsers/Web Bloat Leftovers
- Web-centric news
- today's howtos
- Instructionals/Technical posts
- Make Use Of (MUO) on Context Switching and Chromebooks
- MOU articles
- KDE Plasma 6.7.0 will make managing your printers a lot easier
- My OS of choice was Fedora Silverblue
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Second beta for Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0
- Today we're releasing the second beta of Krita 5.3.0 and Krita 6.0.0
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- Recent Videos About GNU/Linux
- recently via Invidious
- Security Leftovers
- Security related news
- today's leftovers
- GNU/Linux and more
- BSD and Linux Kernel Space
- kernel level stuff
- KDE: Krita Has Issues With Wayland, "Building and Using the OMEMO Sync Client"
- KDE development news/updates
- FSF / Software Freedom: LibreLocal, Music Streaming Setup, and "Made in EU"
- Moving to Free/Freedom
- "I am starting to prefer being in Linux than being in macOS."
- macOS vs GNU/Linux
- Porting Super Mario 64 To The Original Nintendo DS and Nintendo Getting Aggressive
- Nintendo and GNU/Linux
- This Week in GNOME, Rudra, and Boycotting Microsoft GitHub (Slop Hub)
- GNOME news
- Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code and Hacking Workshop for March 2026
- Some coding venues/initiatives
- Content Management Systems (CMSs): WordPress 7.0 Beta 1, Kiwi TCMS, Bluehost
- CMS leftovers
- Tumbleweed/OpenSUSE Leftovers/Outline
- OpenSUSE picks
- Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
- some of it fluff though
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, 3D Printing, ESP32, and More
- Hardware picks
- Applications: GStreamer 1.28, luasmith, Libinput 1.31.0, and More
- software picks
- Programming Leftovers
- Development with Python and more
- Users are ditching Windows for Linux. Here’s why
- Google Trends data as of February 2026 reveals that interest in the keyword "How to install Linux" has reached an all-time high
- Applications: Ghostty, Diffoscope, and More
- software news and raves
- today's howtos
- Instructionals/Technical posts
- Transmission 4.1.1 BitTorrent Client Released with Bug Fixes and Improvements
- Transmission 4.1.1 has been released today, three weeks after the major Transmission 4.1 update, addressing various bugs and also adding a couple of improvements for this popular open-source BitTorrent client.
- Android Leftovers
- ONLYOFFICE Documents Review: A Powerful Free Alternative to Microsoft Office on Android
- I waited years for Windows updates to get exciting. Linux did it in six months
- I think the last time I felt excited over a Windows update was the Creators Update back in 2017
- I tried Mint, Kubuntu, and Debian — here’s what actually matters for Windows refugees
- Kubuntu is either brilliant or broken
- Ubuntu 26.04 is replacing its classic tools, and I actually prefer the new ones
- Ubuntu is a great distro, even for first-time Linux users
- Web Browsers/Web Servers: Cache Busting, Letting Go Of The Old Web, and The Dillo Appreciation Post
- FOSS and the Web
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- This is free and open source software
- Games: Snacktorio, Lexispell, and More
- new from GamingOnLinux
- KaOS Linux Drops KDE Plasma After 12 Years for Niri/Noctalia to Escape systemd
- KaOS Linux 2026.02 was released today as the February 2026 ISO snapshot for this independent GNU/Linux distribution, which uses Arch Linux’s pacman package manager, and the first release to ship with the Niri Wayland compositor.
- This Week in Plasma: 6.6 is Here!
- This week we released Plasma 6.6! So far it’s getting great reviews, even on Phoronix
- Ubuntu kernel 6.8.0-100-generic has buggy networking
- I run roughly two dozen Linux virtual machines
- You can control your Linux PC from your Android phone - here's how
- There's no limit to the cool things you can do with KDE Connect
- "GNU Linux-libre turns 18 tonight" [original]
- "before that, every distro that wanted to respect its users' freedom had to remove itself all of the binary blobs that were distributed as part of the kernel Linux's so-called sources"
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- Learning the Shells [original]
- they keep the tanks nice and clean
- Microsoft Windows Does Not Dominate Japan Anymore [original]
- Can Japan regain true independence by technical means?
- The political and personal case for Linux
- 8% of you oddballs mostly use Linux or (Linux-based) ChromeOS
- Maintenance Over, No Downtime/Issues Encountered [original]
- We, the community (programmers, sysadmins etc.), do not anticipate any further interruption this month
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- KDE and more
- Security Leftovers
- Security picks
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers
- FOSS and more
- LibreOffice 25.8.5 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 60 Bug Fixes
- The Document Foundation announced LibreOffice 25.8.5 today as the fifth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.8 office suite series with various bug fixes.
- Desktop/Laptop: Jack Wallen Recommends Thelio, Simon Batt Praises Atomic GNU/Linux Systems
- a couple of nice stories
- GNU/Linux Applications, BleachBit 5.1.0, fnmatch-regex 0.3.0, and More
- Software news/commentary
- Games: Steam Machine (GNU/Linux), Easy Anti-Cheat (Rootkit for Linux/Windows), Luxtorpeda
- gaming news picks
- today's howtos
- Instructionals/Technical posts
- OpenSUSE Community News
- a pair of articles
- Xubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Wallpaper Contest Is Open for Submissions
- The Xubuntu team is now organizing a wallpaper contest to celebrate the upcoming Xubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) release and also Xubuntu’s 20th anniversary as an official Ubuntu flavor.
- Blender 5.1 Beta Enables Hardware Ray-Tracing by Default for AMD GPUs
- The Blender Foundation released today the beta version of the upcoming Blender 5.1 series of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform 3D graphics software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
- today's leftovers
- GNU/Linux and more
- Server/Self-Hosting and Security Leftovers
- back-end news
- Open Hardware/Modding: RP2040 and More
- mostly from Hackaday
- Red Hat Leftovers
- From Red Hat's official site
- today's howtos
- Instructionals/Technical picks
- Audiocasts/Shows: JavaFX, Security, BSD, and Ask Noah
- 4 new episodes
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing Leftovers
- FOSS and more
- Programming Leftovers
- Development picks
- Linux is not a Windows substitute: Here's how you should approach it
- Linux is flexible
- How I found the perfect Linux OS and stopped distro hopping
- For almost a year, I was jumping from one Linux distro to the next without ever settling on one for more than a week
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.3, Linux 6.18.13, Linux 6.12.74, Linux 6.6.127, Linux 6.1.164, Linux 5.15.201, and Linux 5.10.251
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.3 kernel
- We Look at Debian 13.3 ‘Trixie,’ the Latest From the Crown Jewel of Linux Distros
- This week, we’re looking at Debian 13.3, the fourth installment of the “Trixie” series
- I found the best Linux server distros for your home lab
- These are my four go-to favorites
- Why I Contributed to FOSS Force’s ‘Independence 2026’ Fundraiser
- Ken Starks once wrote here every week
- Calibre 9.3 E-Book Manager Improves Support for the Hanvon N10 e-Reader
- Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.3 today as the latest stable update to this popular open-source, cross-platform, and free e-book management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
- today's howtos
- Instructionals/Technical picks
- Games: Opus Magnum, RTS 0 A.D., and More
- 7 stories from GamingOnLinux
- Uptime of 800 Days [original]
- Will it exceed 1,000?
- Why We Write About the The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Delusion [original]
- After the weekend we'll write some more about the SRA, sporadically at least
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles