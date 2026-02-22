Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Xubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Wallpaper Contest Is Open for Submissions

Starting February 18th, 2026, those interested in contributing their beautiful artwork to the upcoming Xubuntu 26.04 LTS release are invited to submit their artwork on the official wallpaper contest thread opened on the Ubuntu Discourse community.

Blender 5.1 Beta Enables Hardware Ray-Tracing by Default for AMD GPUs

Blender 5.1 promises to enable hardware ray-tracing by default for AMD GPUs through HIP RT, improve GPU rendering performance by 5-10% on various benchmark scenes, and add support for opening windows without decorations on Linux via the--no-window-frame argument, removing the dependence on LIBDECOR for Wayland.

Calibre 9.3 E-Book Manager Improves Support for the Hanvon N10 e-Reader

The weekly Calibre updates continue with Calibre 9.3, a release that improves support for the Hanvon N10 e-reader by fixing a bug in the device’s driver that prevented Calibre from putting its metadata files onto the device.

Transmission 4.1.1 BitTorrent Client Released with Bug Fixes and Improvements

Since this is a point release, Transmission 4.1.1 fixes many bugs found in the previous release, including a bug that failed to report some filesystem errors to RPC clients who were querying the system’s free space available and a bug that kept a torrent’s updated queue position from being shown.

LinuxGizmos.com

Fanless Factor 101 Arrives with Qualcomm QCS6490 and 10GbE Networking

The platform is based on an 8-core Qualcomm Kryo 670 CPU clocked at up to 2.1GHz, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x memory (3200MT/s, single-channel). OnLogic lists an “AI inference accelerator” as an included feature, and the system ships with 128GB of onboard UFS flash storage.

ESP32 Bus Pirate Update Adds RF Tools, USB Host Mode, Signal Analysis, and Cellular Plans

The original Bus Pirate is an open-source hardware tool widely used for communicating with and debugging embedded systems over interfaces such as I²C, SPI, UART, and 1-Wire. The ESP32 Bus Pirate reimplements that concept in firmware form, allowing low-cost ESP32-S3 development boards to function as multi-protocol debugging and experimentation platforms.

GStreamer 1.28 Adds AI Inference Engines, YOLO Decoders, and Tensor Auto-Discovery

Collabora has announced GStreamer 1.28, expanding its machine learning and AI inference capabilities for media pipelines. The release adds new inference engines, broader tensor decoder support, improved metadata handling, and tooling aimed at simplifying object detection, classification, and segmentation workflows on embedded Linux systems.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 22, 2026

stereo meter

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
In the US, Apple's Operating Systems Seem to Have Already Outpaced Microsoft's (Linux Also Nearly Catching Up) [original]

  
Definitely something to stare at and think about

 
Applications: GStreamer 1.28, luasmith, Libinput 1.31.0, and More

  
software picks

 
Transmission 4.1.1 BitTorrent Client Released with Bug Fixes and Improvements

  
Transmission 4.1.1 has been released today, three weeks after the major Transmission 4.1 update, addressing various bugs and also adding a couple of improvements for this popular open-source BitTorrent client.

 
KaOS Linux Drops KDE Plasma After 12 Years for Niri/Noctalia to Escape systemd

  
KaOS Linux 2026.02 was released today as the February 2026 ISO snapshot for this independent GNU/Linux distribution, which uses Arch Linux’s pacman package manager, and the first release to ship with the Niri Wayland compositor.


  
 


 
KDE Plasma 6.7.0 will make managing your printers a lot easier

  
My OS of choice was Fedora Silverblue

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Second beta for Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0

  
Today we're releasing the second beta of Krita 5.3.0 and Krita 6.0.0

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux

  
recently via Invidious

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related news

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
BSD and Linux Kernel Space

  
kernel level stuff

 
KDE: Krita Has Issues With Wayland, "Building and Using the OMEMO Sync Client"

  
KDE development news/updates

 
FSF / Software Freedom: LibreLocal, Music Streaming Setup, and "Made in EU"

  
Moving to Free/Freedom

 
"I am starting to prefer being in Linux than being in macOS."

  
macOS vs GNU/Linux

 
Porting Super Mario 64 To The Original Nintendo DS and Nintendo Getting Aggressive

  
Nintendo and GNU/Linux

 
This Week in GNOME, Rudra, and Boycotting Microsoft GitHub (Slop Hub)

  
GNOME news

 
Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code and Hacking Workshop for March 2026

  
Some coding venues/initiatives

 
Content Management Systems (CMSs): WordPress 7.0 Beta 1, Kiwi TCMS, Bluehost

  
CMS leftovers

 
Tumbleweed/OpenSUSE Leftovers/Outline

  
OpenSUSE picks

 
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
some of it fluff though

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, 3D Printing, ESP32, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development with Python and more

 
Users are ditching Windows for Linux. Here’s why

  
Google Trends data as of February 2026 reveals that interest in the keyword "How to install Linux" has reached an all-time high

 
Applications: Ghostty, Diffoscope, and More

  
software news and raves

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Android Leftovers

  
ONLYOFFICE Documents Review: A Powerful Free Alternative to Microsoft Office on Android

 
I waited years for Windows updates to get exciting. Linux did it in six months

  
I think the last time I felt excited over a Windows update was the Creators Update back in 2017

 
I tried Mint, Kubuntu, and Debian — here’s what actually matters for Windows refugees

  
Kubuntu is either brilliant or broken

 
Ubuntu 26.04 is replacing its classic tools, and I actually prefer the new ones

  
Ubuntu is a great distro, even for first-time Linux users

 
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Cache Busting, Letting Go Of The Old Web, and The Dillo Appreciation Post

  
FOSS and the Web

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
Games: Snacktorio, Lexispell, and More

  
new from GamingOnLinux

 
This Week in Plasma: 6.6 is Here!

  
This week we released Plasma 6.6! So far it’s getting great reviews, even on Phoronix

 
Ubuntu kernel 6.8.0-100-generic has buggy networking

  
I run roughly two dozen Linux virtual machines

 
You can control your Linux PC from your Android phone - here's how

  
There's no limit to the cool things you can do with KDE Connect

 
"GNU Linux-libre turns 18 tonight" [original]

  
"before that, every distro that wanted to respect its users' freedom had to remove itself all of the binary blobs that were distributed as part of the kernel Linux's so-called sources"

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Learning the Shells [original]

  
they keep the tanks nice and clean

 
Microsoft Windows Does Not Dominate Japan Anymore [original]

  
Can Japan regain true independence by technical means?

 
The political and personal case for Linux

  
8% of you oddballs mostly use Linux or (Linux-based) ChromeOS

 
Maintenance Over, No Downtime/Issues Encountered [original]

  
We, the community (programmers, sysadmins etc.), do not anticipate any further interruption this month

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
KDE and more

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
LibreOffice 25.8.5 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 60 Bug Fixes

  
The Document Foundation announced LibreOffice 25.8.5 today as the fifth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.8 office suite series with various bug fixes.

 
Desktop/Laptop: Jack Wallen Recommends Thelio,  Simon Batt Praises Atomic GNU/Linux Systems

  
a couple of nice stories

 
GNU/Linux Applications, BleachBit 5.1.0, fnmatch-regex 0.3.0, and More

  
Software news/commentary

 
Games: Steam Machine (GNU/Linux), Easy Anti-Cheat (Rootkit for Linux/Windows), Luxtorpeda

  
gaming news picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Kernel Space: Linux Kernel 7.0 Changes Explained in Media This Week

  
Linux news for next release

 
OpenSUSE Community News

  
a pair of articles

 
Xubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Wallpaper Contest Is Open for Submissions

  
The Xubuntu team is now organizing a wallpaper contest to celebrate the upcoming Xubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) release and also Xubuntu’s 20th anniversary as an official Ubuntu flavor.

 
Blender 5.1 Beta Enables Hardware Ray-Tracing by Default for AMD GPUs

  
The Blender Foundation released today the beta version of the upcoming Blender 5.1 series of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform 3D graphics software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
Server/Self-Hosting and Security Leftovers

  
back-end news

 
Open Hardware/Modding: RP2040 and More

  
mostly from Hackaday

 
Red Hat Leftovers

  
From Red Hat's official site

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: JavaFX, Security, BSD, and Ask Noah

  
4 new episodes

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Linux is not a Windows substitute: Here's how you should approach it

  
Linux is flexible

 
How I found the perfect Linux OS and stopped distro hopping

  
For almost a year, I was jumping from one Linux distro to the next without ever settling on one for more than a week

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.3, Linux 6.18.13, Linux 6.12.74, Linux 6.6.127, Linux 6.1.164, Linux 5.15.201, and Linux 5.10.251

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.3 kernel

 
We Look at Debian 13.3 ‘Trixie,’ the Latest From the Crown Jewel of Linux Distros

  
This week, we’re looking at Debian 13.3, the fourth installment of the “Trixie” series

 
I found the best Linux server distros for your home lab

  
These are my four go-to favorites

 
Why I Contributed to FOSS Force’s ‘Independence 2026’ Fundraiser

  
Ken Starks once wrote here every week

 
Calibre 9.3 E-Book Manager Improves Support for the Hanvon N10 e-Reader

  
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.3 today as the latest stable update to this popular open-source, cross-platform, and free e-book management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Games: Opus Magnum, RTS 0 A.D., and More

  
7 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Uptime of 800 Days [original]

  
Will it exceed 1,000?

 
Why We Write About the The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Delusion [original]

  
After the weekend we'll write some more about the SRA, sporadically at least

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles