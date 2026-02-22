news
Free and Open Source Software
-
AnalogVUMeter - classic analog stereo VU meter - LinuxLinks
AnalogVUMeter is a cross-platform desktop application that visually replicates a classic analog stereo VU meter (needle-style) using Qt 6 custom painting and native audio APIs.
This is free and open source software.
Luban - 3-in-1 software tailor-made for Snapmaker machines - LinuxLinks
Snapmaker Luban is an easy-to-use 3-in-1 software tailor-made for Snapmaker machines. You can customize the printer settings and control the machine in Luban anytime with ease. The software also provides G-code generation support for 3D models, laser engraving / cutting, and CNC milling.
Our goal is to provide a multi-functional 3D software, while making it as accessible and customizable as possible for new users / beginners.
This is free and open source software. It runs under Linux, macOS and Windows.
Zap - play sound effects - LinuxLinks
Play all your favorite sound effects! This soundboard makes your livestreams and videocasts more entertaining.
Import audio files, arrange them in collections and customize their appearance.
This software is not actively maintained. It’s free and open source.
mergiraf - git merge driver - LinuxLinks
mergiraf is a syntax-aware merge driver for Git.
mergiraf can solve a wide range of Git merge conflicts. That’s because it’s aware of the trees in your files! Thanks to its understanding of your language, it can often reconcile the needs of both sides.
You can teach Mergiraf a new language in a completely declarative way. It’s a nonviolent animal, so it prefers that over imperatives.
This is free and open source software.
YARA-X - re-incarnation of YARA - LinuxLinks
With YARA-X you can create descriptions of malware families (or whatever you want to describe) based on textual or binary patterns. Each description (a.k.a. rule) consists of a set of patterns and a boolean expression which determine its logic.
One of the main goals of YARA-X is maintaining compatibility with YARA at the rule level as much as possible.
This is free and open source software.
cclip - clipboard manager for Wayland - LinuxLinks
cclip was heavily inspired by cliphist and attempts to fix some issues present in cliphist.
This is free and open source software.
BablerEdit - desktop translation editor - LinuxLinks
BablerEdit is a modern, open-source desktop translation editor for managing multi-language localization files. Built with Tauri, React, and TypeScript.
BablerEdit helps developers and translators manage translation files across 11+ frameworks with a tree-based UI, AI-powered translations, consistency checking, and CSV import/export.
This is free and open source software.
Open Gamepad UI - game launcher and overlay - LinuxLinks
Open Gamepad UI is a game launcher and overlay written using the Godot Game Engine 4 designed with a gamepad native experience in mind.
Its goal is to provide an open and extendable foundation to launch and play games. It also implements a gamepad input system that can allow you to remap gamepad input to mouse and keyboard inputs.
This is free and open source software.
Rip Rip Hooray! - specialized audio CD-ripper - LinuxLinks
Rip Rip Hooray! is a specialized audio CD-ripper optimized for track recovery.
It doesn’t beat a drive senseless every time a read error is encountered; it simply notes the problem and moves on. Its iterative design allows it to grab what it can, as it can, progressively filling in the gaps from run-to-run.
This is free and open source software.