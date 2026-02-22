Snapmaker Luban is an easy-to-use 3-in-1 software tailor-made for Snapmaker machines. You can customize the printer settings and control the machine in Luban anytime with ease. The software also provides G-code generation support for 3D models, laser engraving / cutting, and CNC milling.

Our goal is to provide a multi-functional 3D software, while making it as accessible and customizable as possible for new users / beginners.

This is free and open source software. It runs under Linux, macOS and Windows.