Working With Plants
Today I (re)organised my desk and arranged it to have lots of nice plants on it. That helps keep me motivated and ensure there's fresh air with a nice aroma.
Nature is what we are. We're all animals (a kind of animal) and animals are fauna, which along with flora make up life on the planet ("nature").
My wife likes to work close to the fish and the birds. Nowadays she's responsible for feeding both (I did my share but two people feeding in tandem leads to miscommunication and misallocation). I am still the one watering all the plants.
Our 'offices' are simple and fun to work in. They're also close to the kitchen, so refreshments are easy to haul.
Tomorrow commences another week for our great community. Spring is near. March is about 5 days away. █
Image source: Rabindranath Tagore