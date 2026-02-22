In a previous post we have shown that we can use time-to-event curves to describe the time course of germinations/emergences for a seed lot (this post). We have also seen that the effects of experimental factors on seed germination can be accounted for by coding a different time-to-event curve for each factor level (this post).

In this post, we would like to consider the environmental variables, that are, perhaps, the most important factors to trigger germination/emergence. For example, let’s consider either humidity content in the substrate, or temperature, or oxygen availability; it is clear that these variables play a fundamental role in determining germination extent and velocity and, therefore, they are very much studied by seed scientists. In principle, germination assays with environmental variables are straightforward to set up: several Petri dishes are submitted to different environmental conditions and germinations are inspected over time. What is the best method to analyse the resulting data and retrieve some important parameters, such as threshold temperatures (base, optimal or ceiling temperature) or base water potential?