KDE: "Data Collection" and "Building the Mankala Engine with Distrobox"
Midterm update for 'Automating promo data collection' task
Hey all! I'm CJ and I'm checking in with a midterm update on the Season of KDE task of automating data collection for the KDE promotional team.
The first term of the two for this Season of KDE task has mostly been a learning experience of what does and doesn't work when it comes to scraping data from the web, laying down our toolset and approach to data collection.
Containerized KDE Development: Building the Mankala Engine with Distrobox
As part of my work on the Mancala for Season of KDE, I needed to compile the backend mankalaengine from source. Running Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on my host system, I wanted to keep it clean and avoid dependency conflicts while designing digital assets. I decided to build the C++ engine inside an isolated container using Distrobox.
What seemed like a straightforward compilation turned into a great learning experience in container troubleshooting and build systems. Here is how I got it working.